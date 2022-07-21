iHeartRadio

Death of person pulled from Thames River not suspicious: London police

The London Police Service is investigating after a body was discovered in the Thames River on July 20, 2022. (Jim Knight/CTV News London)

London police say the body found in the Thames River on Wednesday is a woman and her death does not appear suspicious.

Police also say her identification will not be released until her next of kin are notified.

Officers are in the early stages of the investigation and are assisting the chief coroner.

