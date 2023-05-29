Death of Saskatoon man ruled a homicide

A death at an apartment in the 100 block of Confederation Place on Saturday night has been ruled a homicide, police say.

Officers were called to the apartment around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday with the report of an injured male, a Saskatoon Police Service news release said.

David Dustyhorn, 33, was taken to Royal University Hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries, police said.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in connection with the death around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, but said she was later released without charges.

The major crimes and forensic identification sections continue to investigate.