Death of Simcoe County man found with hands and feet bound ruled a homicide: OPP

Four months after a Simcoe County man was found lifeless with his hands and feet bound outside a rural property, police confirm they are investigating a homicide.

"Investigators found evidence indicating that there was a physical confrontation prior to the death of the victim," said OPP Const. Cindy Jacome on Thursday.

On Sept. 8, 2021, police were called to a property on Concession Road 3 in Adjala-Tosorontio and discovered the body of 60-year-old Gordon Banks.

While police have not shared how Banks died, they did reveal that they believe he was killed.

Officers offered very little information on the investigation and appealed to the public for tips.

"If anyone knows him personally and can speak to any activities or hobbies that he would've normally engaged with - if they can notify the OPP. Any small piece of information can be the key piece that we're missing," Jacome stated.

Police confirm Banks lived at the property where his body was found. CTV News has learned the property is licenced to produce medical marijuana.

Whether his death is linked to drug activity, police won't say.

Police also wouldn't confirm whether Banks or the circumstances leading to his death had ties to any organized crime.

Jacome said there is no concern for public safety.

Police encourage any witnesses to come forward.