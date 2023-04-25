Death of Timmins youth being investigated by provincial watchdog

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of a youth in Timmins early Sunday morning.

An emergency call came in around 3:20 a.m. about a person in distress at a residence in the area of Algonquin Boulevard West and Mountjoy Street South, the SIU said in a news release.

Officers from Timmins Police Service found the youth deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday and two SIU investigators have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the investigation, including photos or videos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

Support is available for anyone impacted by the incident through the Affected Persons Program at 1-877-641-1897.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police officers in cases that involve death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or shooting.