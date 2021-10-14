Death of woman, 24, being investigated as homicide

Regina police have launched a homicide investigation into the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Peri A. N. Redwood was found dead at a home in the 1700 block of Ottawa St. on Wednesday morning.

This is Regina’s ninth homicide of 2021.

According to a news release from the Regina Police Service, the death was reported around 11 a.m.

The scene was secured and a Coroner was brought in to investigate.

Police say there are no other details at this time, and anyone with information should contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).