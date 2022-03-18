Man arrested, another sought for questioning in suspicious death of woman

Police say they've already made an arrest in connection with the death of woman in southeast Calgary, but they are looking for another man they believe might know something about the incident.

Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at around 6:40 a.m. for reports of an assault.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was unconscious when police arrived.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said the woman died at the scene.

Officers cordoned off 10th Avenue between First Street S.E. and Second Street S.E. while they investigated. The area reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

RESIDENTS CONCERNED

Tthose who live near where the woman's body was found say the incident has left them feeling very uneasy. Those that CTV News spoke with say they're taking precautions.

"I live with another girl and if one of us is going out past a certain time, we say 'make sure you call when you get there, ok?'" said Caroline Baker, who lives in the building across the street.

While the incident is unnerving, Baker says she would be much more concerned if it was a random attack.

Others, including business owners, say they have faith in police that they will protect them.

"It's kind of unsettling that it happened this close to the restaurant but police are doing their job to figure out what happened," said John Batas, owner of Michael's Restaurant.

MAN SOUGHT BY POLICE

While one man was arrested in connection with the incident, officials say they are looking for a second man that they believe has information about what happened.

Officials say the man is approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall with a slim build. He was wearing a navy sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black toque, white running shoes and a black face covering.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual or other information in relation to this investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips