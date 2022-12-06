Death of woman in Lincoln Park not suspicious: Calgary police

Calgary police say the death of a woman whose body was found in a Lincoln Park home on Monday isn't considered suspicious.

Homicide investigators and the medical examiner attended the house, located in the 0-100 block of Richard Court S.W., after the discovery.

An update from police on Tuesday stated the death wasn't criminal in nature.

As such, police won't be releasing any more details on the death.

Calgary has recorded 24 homicides so far in 2022, including six which remain unsolved.

Anyone with information about any of the deaths is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.