Death of woman near Whyte Avenue not suspicious: police

Police say the death of a woman on Halloween is not suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 100 Street and 83 Avenue around 5:10 a.m. on Monday.

A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy was completed on Tuesday, and while the cause of death is pending toxicology, police say there was no indication of foul play.

No further information has been released.