Death of woman near Whyte Avenue not suspicious: police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police say the death of a woman on Halloween is not suspicious.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of 100 Street and 83 Avenue around 5:10 a.m. on Monday.
A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.
An autopsy was completed on Tuesday, and while the cause of death is pending toxicology, police say there was no indication of foul play.
No further information has been released.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with cityThe site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Police seek help identifying suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted woman on TTC subway trainToronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on a TTC subway train.
-
OPP seeks public's help to find boy missing over two weeksPolice ask the public for help to locate a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in over two weeks.
-
‘It’s hectic’: snow removal crews, outreach groups deal with major snow fallLethbridge has officially received its first major snowfall of the season.
-
Cement truck rolls in southwest Edmonton causing traffic delaysThe driver of a cement truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the truck rolled near the intersection of 215 Street and 45 Avenue.
-
Tax sale of Vancouver home for $1M less than assessed value can't be completed, city staff sayCity staff say the sale of an East Vancouver home for $1 million less than its assessed value can't be completed because of a "manifest error" in the tax sale process.
-
Families now benefiting from $10-a-day daycare in eastern OntarioMany young families across Ontario will start seeing big cheques arrive in the mail as the rebates for the federal government's $10 a day child care program begin.
-
'A great big thank you': Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps shares parting thoughts on her legacyOutgoing Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says she's grateful for the two terms she's served as the city's mayor, and weighed in on some of the rewarding and challenging aspects of her job while speaking with Victoria radio station CFAX 1070 on Wednesday.
-
Demand high at private schools in Waterloo regionPrivate schools across Waterloo region are seeing a higher enrolment than they have in previous years.