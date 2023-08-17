Death of worker in Moose Jaw under investigation by Brandt

The death of a worker at Brandt’s Moose Jaw manufacturing site is under investigation by the company and Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety.

On Wednesday afternoon, first responders were called to the site for a report of an “industrial incident with injuries.”

Upon arrival, the 26-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

In a statement from Brandt on Thursday, the company said the exact cause of incident is unknown and is under investigation.

“Brandt has extended its deepest condolences to the worker’s family and is coordinating grief counsellors to aid employees in this especially difficult time,” the statement read.

“Out of respect for the family and due to the ongoing investigation, Brandt will not be commenting further at this time.”

The worker was a supervisor at Brandt’s Moose Jaw location, and was part of the company for nine years.