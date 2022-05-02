Death on 111 Avenue ruled suspicious; homicide unit investigating

Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a person's death near Kingsway Sunday morning.

EPS says a male, whose age EPS has not confirmed, was found injured after a weapons complaint was made near 105 Street and 111 Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

He died in hospital.

Investigators are calling the death suspicious and an autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.