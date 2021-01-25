The death toll at the Roberta Place Long-Term Care Home in Barrie is now 45, after three more residents and an essential caregiver succumbed to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

As of Monday afternoon, 127 residents and 86 staff have contracted the virus inside the long-term care home since it declared an outbreak on January 8.

Meanwhile, the health unit is reporting 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the region since Friday.

The majority of the new infections were seen in Barrie with 49, followed by Innisfil, 20, New Tecumseth, 19, and Bradford West-Gwillimbury, 17.

Twelve other communities saw less than four cases each, with one case location still pending.

The region's death toll now sits at 127, with 19 fatalities since Friday afternoon, 18 of those related to the Roberta Place outbreak, while one - a woman between 65 and 75 years old - died at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

There have now been more than 15,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered in Simcoe Muskoka, including 932 people who are now fully immunized.

On Monday, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 for the first time since January 19, bringing the provincial total now to 256,960 cases.

According to the provincial data, 727 cases were in Toronto, while 365 were reported in Peel, and 157 in York Region.

Despite the dip, the Ford Government extended the state of emergency, including the stay-at-home order, until February 9.

So far, more than 286,000 doses of the vaccine have been adminstered across the province, including 5,537 on Sunday.

