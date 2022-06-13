Death under investigation in Tillsonburg

Oxford OPP are investigating a death in Tillsonburg, Ont. Monday.

In a tweet posted early Monday afternoon by OPP West Region, provincial police said Delavan Crescent had been closed for an investigation.

In an update posted later in the afternoon, police confirmed officers were investigating a death and said labour investigators were also on scene.

Delevan Crescent is still closed between 2nd and 3rd Streets as of early Monday evening.

Few details are currently known, but OPP said updates will be provided once they are available.

— With files from CTV News London’s Daryl Newcombe

#OxfordOPP have Delavan Crescent closed in @TillsonburgTown for an investigation until further notice so please avoid the area. No threat to public safety, updates to be provided when available^pc pic.twitter.com/YUuzIrkMae