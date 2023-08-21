Deaths of Broadview man, woman deemed homicide-suicide, Sask. RCMP say

RCMP have concluded the deaths of a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman in Broadview, Sask. were a homicide-suicide that was domestic in nature.

RCMP said the woman was the homicide victim.

On Aug. 16 police located the bodies of the two people inside a home on the 900 block of Front Street in Broadview.

Investigators are not seeking additional suspects and said no charges will be laid.

In a news release on Aug. 17, RCMP said there was no threat to the public in relation to the incident.

Next of kin was notified and RCMP said victims services was engaged to provide support.

RCMP did not release the names of the deceased.

Broadview, Sask. is located about 152 kilometres east of Regina along Highway 1.