Deaths of Broadview man, woman deemed homicide-suicide, Sask. RCMP say
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
RCMP have concluded the deaths of a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman in Broadview, Sask. were a homicide-suicide that was domestic in nature.
RCMP said the woman was the homicide victim.
On Aug. 16 police located the bodies of the two people inside a home on the 900 block of Front Street in Broadview.
Investigators are not seeking additional suspects and said no charges will be laid.
In a news release on Aug. 17, RCMP said there was no threat to the public in relation to the incident.
Next of kin was notified and RCMP said victims services was engaged to provide support.
RCMP did not release the names of the deceased.
Broadview, Sask. is located about 152 kilometres east of Regina along Highway 1.
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
'Blowing up a community': Residents ordered out of Winnipeg apartment buildingPeople living in a Daniel McIntyre apartment block have been ordered to leave Monday due to issues with the building.
-
'We didn't understand it': New exhibit shines light on PTSD challenges for Canadian soldiersA new, temporary exhibit is shining a light on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the challenges it presents for military members as well as the general public.
-
'Everyone was trying to get out': Kitchener woman recounts harrowing experience in Kelowna amid devastating wildfiresA Kitchener woman who went to Kelowna for her bachelorette returned this weekend after her trip was cut short due to the rampant wildfires in the Okanagan Valley.
-
B.C. woman says VRBO won't refund her for Kelowna vacation home, despite travel banB.C. Premier David Eby is urging companies and individuals who operate short-term rental properties in the Okanagan to be flexible and understanding while travel restrictions are in place due to wildfires.
-
Scam uses photos of injured animals to get people to share fraudulent linksWhen Kim Spirou came across a Facebook post showing a lost and hurt dog, she did what many people would have done: clicked the 'share' button.
-
Ottawa students rush to find affordable apartments ahead of fall termAs the school year approaches, university students are scrambling to secure rental accommodations, facing limited supply and strict requirements from landlords.
-
Unique program in Simcoe County fast-tracks the way for future aviatorsFlair Airlines and Genesis Flight College joined forces to introduce a unique cadet program in Collingwood to address the growing need for qualified aviation professionals and streamline transitioning from flight school to commercial airline careers.
-
Provincial officials provide update amid 'most difficult days' in B.C.'s wildfire historyBritish Columbia remains under a state of emergency and communities are reeling from the damages brought by destructive wildfires across the province.