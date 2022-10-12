Deaths of homeless people in B.C. rose by 75% in 2021: coroner

The BC Coroners Service says deaths of homeless people in the province jumped 75 per cent in 2021 compared with the year before.

A preliminary report released by the service shows there were 247 deaths of people experiencing homelessness last year.

“This report reflects the risks and realities that people experiencing homelessness face every day,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement.

“We know that many are facing significant health concerns, including physical disabilities, mental-health challenges and substance-use issues. Additionally, as is also evident in the province's housed population, the report details the significant risks associated with toxic drugs for those who are unhoused.”

She said she hoped the report would support “positive action” during and beyond Homelessness Action Week, which runs until Oct. 15 in B.C.

The report says 85 per cent of deaths last year among people experiencing homelessness were accidental, and 93 per cent of those accidental deaths were caused by the illicit drug supply.

The coroners service says an average of 153 homeless people died each year between 2016 and 2020.

In a joint statement, Housing Minister Murray Rankin and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson called each death a tragedy.

“The data is a stark reminder of the devastating impacts of the toxic drug crisis on people in B.C., compounded by the daily risks and health challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness,” they said.

“We are working on all fronts to turn the tide on this crisis, including expanding treatment services and harm reduction measures like drug checking and prescribed safer supply, including for people experiencing homelessness.”

The ministers said the government is continuing to open supportive housing and complex care housing spaces for people who need a higher level of support, for overlapping mental health and substance use challenges, trauma or acquired brain injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.