Death of 2 people in north Edmonton suspicious, witness reports at least 9 gunshots
Police are investigating the suspicious death of two people in a vehicle Tuesday evening in Edmonton's northeast, with a witness telling CTV News she heard nine to 11 gunshots.
Around 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a weapons complaint in the Delwood area, near 132A Avenue and 66 Street.
A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were found in a vehicle suffering from serious injuries and later died on scene, the Edmonton Police Service confirmed.
"Homicide Section is now leading the investigation," EPS said in a statement Wednesday.
Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.
A witness, who did not want to be identified, told CTV News Edmonton she saw a stationary car and a truck on the road and thought they had crashed.
That's when she heard the gunshots and told her children to get down as she called 911. According to her, the truck fled the scene.
"Detectives are hopeful that dash camera footage from the area may assist with their investigation," police added.
Anyone driving near 66 Street and 132 Avenue on Tuesday between 7:15 and 7:50 p.m. is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
BC Ferries report highlights significant problems aheadA new report suggests there could be rough waters on the horizon for BC Ferries when it comes to revenue, sky-rocketing costs and labour shortages.
-
-
Death investigation launched in northern Ont.One person has died following an incident in White River, Ont. on the morning of Feb. 28, police are investigating.
-
B.C. business owners celebrate female entrepreneurship on International Women's DayIn celebration of International Women's Day, female entrepreneurs gathered on Wednesday for a pop-up market at Royal Centre in downtown Vancouver.
-
'Please pass this bill': Families voice support for legislative amendments intended to prevent suicideTwo families grieving loved ones who died by suicide are joining the BC Liberals to call on the province to make changes to the Mental Health Act, so those at risk of harming themselves can receive better care.
-
Police charge man in connection with string of armed gas station robberies in GTAPeel police have charged a 22-year-old in connection with a series of armed gas station robberies across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) earlier this year.
-
Here are some diverse, women-owned businesses achieving success in CalgaryAs part of International Women's Day, CTV News is highlighting three Calgary businesses founded by women of colour who are growing their own companies, and also supporting other women along the way.
-
5 men charged after investigation into alleged B.C. gun-trafficking ringFive men are facing charges after B.C.’s anti-gang unit shut down an alleged gun trafficking ring in Metro Vancouver, authorities announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. man had 'cocktail of intoxicants' in system during crash that killed pregnant girlfriend, court hearsA man from east-central B.C. who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in a crash that killed his pregnant girlfriend has been given a conditional sentence to be served at his grandfather's home.