Deaths of two Brantford 19-year-olds ruled non-suspicious

Police have ruled the deaths of two 19-year-olds whose bodies were found at Brantford home earlier this month non-suspicious.

In a media release, Brantford police said officers responded to a residence on Sheridan Street around 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 after someone called with concerns about the well-being of a man at the home.

When officers arrived, they found two men, both 19 years old, dead.

Police said investigators do not believe foul play is involved.

Next of kin have been notified, and the investigation now rests with the Coroner’s Office, police said.

Police said the names of the deceased will not be released out of compassion for the families.