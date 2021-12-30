Deaths of women found after North Battleford fire considered homicides: Sask. RCMP

The deaths of two people found after a fire at a North Battleford home are now considered homicides, according to RCMP.

Alyssa LeCaine, 25, from North Battleford and Daphne Bear, 20, from Sweetgrass First Nation are the victims, police say.

They were found at a home on 108th Street after a fire there on Dec. 24.

Autopsies were completed on Dec. 29. Their causes of death will not be released as the information is part of the investigation, police say.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by a provincial fire investigator with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact North Battleford RCMP or Crime Stoppers.