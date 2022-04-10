Debating mandatory masks in Ottawa and new designs for the Parliamentary Precinct: Five stories to watch this week

An Ottawa public school trustee looks to revive the debate on mandatory masks in schools, the Bank of Canada makes an interest rate announcement and redesigning a section of the Parliamentary Precinct.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

DEBATE OVER MASK MANDATES

The debate over mandatory masks in essential settings will continue this week, as a public school board trustee proposes mandatory masks in schools and the city of Ottawa studies whether masks can remain mandatory on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train.

Ottawa's COVID-19 wastewater surveillance hit a record high last week, with medial officer of health Dr. Vera Etches saying COVID-19 levels were higher now than at any point during the pandemic.

Etches has said she is looking at possible mask mandates for Ottawa, and is in talks with the province about possible new restrictions to slow down COVID-19 transmission.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board Trustee Mark Fisher has given notice that he will introduce a motion to make masks mandatory in Ottawa's public schools. Trustees voted 6-6 on a motion to make masks mandatory last month, meaning the motion was defeated. Fisher says he will need to speak with board staff and the chair of the board to see if the motion can be debated during Tuesday's meeting or at a future meeting.

With the mandatory mask policy for public transit ending on April 27, Mayor Jim Watson has asked city staff to look at whether OC Transpo can implement its own mandatory mask policy. Watson notes OC Transpo is federally regulated.

"We've got to kill this virus once and for all, and we can't do it if we take away some of the tools that doctors tell us are the most effective tools keeping us safe," Watson said.

Watson says he would like to see the Ontario government make masks mandatory once again in essential settings like grocery stores, pharmacies and schools.

INTEREST RATE ANNOUNCEMENT

All eyes will be on the Bank of Canada this week, as the central bank will announce whether or not interest rates will be increasing.

The bank will also publish its quarterly Monetary Policy Report.

The central bank increased borrowing costs in March for the first time since October 2018, lifting the policy rate a quarter point to 0.50 per cent.

BNN Bloomberg reported in late March that experts believe the Bank of Canada will increase interest rates again on Wednesday.

PAT KING BACK IN COURT

"Freedom Convoy" leader Pat King is scheduled to appear in court again this week, as he continues to search for a lawyer to represent him.

“I’m in the process of shopping for lawyers right now,” King told the court on April 4. “Due to the importance of this matter, I want to make sure we have proper representation.”

King has remained at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest on Feb. 18. The 44-year-old is facing 10 charges in relation to his role during the protests that occupied downtown Ottawa this winter.

King does have two lawyers working on his bail review hearing, scheduled for this week. But he does not have a lawyer on record for a trial.

A NEW VISION FOR A SPACE ACROSS FROM PARLIAMENT HILL

The public will get its first look at the six design concepts for the development of the city block across the street from Parliament Hill.

Public Services and Procurement Canada launched an architectural design competition for "Block 2", the block immediately south of Parliament Hill, bounded by Metcalfe, Wellington, O'Connor and Sparks streets.

On Monday, the six finalists will present their design concepts for Block 2 and speak to their vision for the space.

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the design competition, "ensures that the final design for this city block brings forward new vitality to a significant part of Confederation Boulevard.

"The goal is to transform this mix of buildings into an innovative complex that will meet the needs of Parliament and the public now and into the future."

Two of the 11 buildings in Block 2 have been dedicated for the development of an Indigenous Peoples' Space. The redesigned block will include renovated retail space on the Sparks Street Mall.

CONSTRUCTION SEASON

Construction season ramps up in Ottawa this week, with a major project getting underway in the downtown core.

Work begins Monday on the $43.7 million reconstruction of Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue.

During this construction season, crews will be focusing on replacing the underground infrastructure and road construction on Albert and Slater Streets, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street, and on Bronson between Albert and Slater.

EVENTS IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Tuesday

Ottawa Public Library Board meeting – 5 p.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Detroit Red Wings – 7:30 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)

Wednesday

Bank of Canada announcement

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Thursday

Ottawa Planning Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins 7 p.m. (TSN 5 and TSN 1200)

Friday

Good Friday

Ottawa 67's host the Kingston Frontenacs – 7 p.m. at TD Place.