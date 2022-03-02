Debbie Travis to share the keys to a joyful life at Sudbury women's event

Well-known British-Canadian TV personality Debbie Travis will be the featured author at the 26th annual Celebrate Women virtual event in Sudbury.

Since 1996, the local branch of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) has hosted the event as a spin-off inspired by organizers of the annual LEAF Person’s Day Breakfast in Sudbury.

It is planned around International Women’s Day in March and Equality Day in April.

The idea was to produce an event in which a female Canadian author would be invited to Sudbury to discuss a recently published work and to autograph and sell copies of it at the event. A major portion of the funds raised go to local organizations.

Due to the pandemic, the event has been virtual for the last two years.

"It has kind of a silver lining that we can have these authors and not have to fly them into Sudbury. And so it will be a one-on-one with Judi Straughan and Debbie Travis and they’ll be talking, obviously, about the book and about joy," said Christine Tworo, chair of the 2022 Celebrate Women event.

Travis will be talking all about her latest book 'Joy: Life Lessons from a Tuscan Villa.'

In 2015, she opened a villa in Italy and now runs a successful retreat.

Many of her guests ask how they can take the feeling of joy they feel back home with them and that is how the book was created.

"To answer that question, how do we bottle this sense and what is it that’s going on here that we can bring home? And really, it's not so much that Tuscany is better than anywhere else, it's that these people are in a time warp and they live very much like our grandparents and great grandparents, where they have a strong community, they have purpose," said Travis.

"And so I put these 10 lessons down so that anybody could do this and bring this into their own home."

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. on Mar. 5. All of the proceeds from the $20 tickets go to the YWCA and scholarships through LEAF Sudbury.

"Last year, we raised approximately $10,000 and basically, LEAF helps us with the setup and things like that. They only take a very small portion, so most of the money goes to CFUW Sudbury for scholarships for women and girls in the area and then YWCA gets much-needed funds. And they, of course, help women and children fleeing intimate partner abuse and violence," Tworo said.