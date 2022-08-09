Debris clean-up from Red River almost complete along River Trail
The Red River is back to a normal height and the River Trail is open, but that doesn't mean it's easily walkable.
The city said crews continue to work on cleaning up the trail throughout the city as debris was left behind once the river receded, including the stretch from The Forks to the Legislative Building.
"This location saw water levels rise significantly when crews were mostly through their first round of seasonal cleaning; now that it has receded crews are once again cleaning and expect to finish adding new material to the trail to freshen it up in the coming days," a spokesperson for the city said.
The spokesperson said it's not uncommon to have to clean the walkway several times a year as the water rises and recedes, but they noted this year the trail was under water for a significant amount of time which led to more debris.
They also added that part of the trail will be closed for the remainder of the year because of damage in the winter.
"The ice this past winter caused some additional damages to the trail and related features, especially to the structure under the rail bridge; this portion of the path will remain closed until a permanent solution is built."
-
Fewer than 10 days left to register for municipal election, 3 councillors still unopposedThree incumbent Ottawa city councillors are just over a week away from another term at city hall, even though the election isn't for another two and a half months.
-
Makar, O'Connor take the Stanley Cup for a float on the BowIt's been to Niagara Falls, the Kentucky Derby, tossed off a balcony and guest starred on Howard Stern. It's even been to Innisfail. But Tuesday around 6 p.m., the Cup had a truly Calgarian experience when it floated down the Bow River.
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillorsIf Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
Temping doctors, orphaned patients: Turmoil continues in B.C. healthcare systemPatients and doctors alike are feeling the effects of a turbulent healthcare system, where clinic closures have B.C.'s physicians weighing their options as their orphaned patients plead to be seen by a shrinking number of general practitioners.
-
Multiple arrests after police allegedly assaulted amid tent city removal in Downtown EastsideSeveral police officers were allegedly assaulted Tuesday in the Downtown Eastside, amid heightened tensions in the neighbourhood as crews were dismantling a tent city.
-
Stepping up to the plate: baseball community rallies around young player who suffered strokeThere was a remarkable show of support for a young ball player from the Halifax area who suffered a stroke during a game late last month.
-
Sudbury group paints rocks to spread inspirationNorthern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) is a non-profit organization run by and for people who have experienced mental health challenges and illness.
-
B.C. group calls for halt of pipeline construction to protect salmonConstruction of the Trans Mountain pipeline at B.C.'s Coquihalla River started last week and Kate Tairyan has been watching it closely, devastated by what she says it's doing to the salmon.
-
Calgary schools, businesses improve ventilation to stop COVID-19 spreadWhen COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Alberta, the owner of Kaffeeklatsch decided to find a way to improve ventilation.