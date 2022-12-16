'Debris' cleanup complete as Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh reopens
Essex County OPP have reopened a Highway 401 on-ramp in Tecumseh after a closure due to "debris" on the road.
Police say the on-ramp to access 401 eastbound from County Road 46 was closed Friday morning for cleanup but reopened around 7:50 a.m.
Officers say the truck that lost the load is not in the area. Police are unsure what the debris is, but it appears to be similar to an organic mix for grain.
Drivers were being asked to use an alternate access to 401 eastbound at Manning Road.
**Traffic Advisory**#EssexCtyOPP
The onramp to access Hwy 401 Eastbound from County Road 46 in the @TownofTecumseh is closed for debris on the road.
Use alternate access to 401 Eastbound at Manning Road until cleanup is completed.^sd pic.twitter.com/rO04bAgs6F
