Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.

Jon Riley left his Meaford home on April 26, 2013. In a handwritten letter to his mother, Riley said he was going to Toronto for just a few days, but never returned.

Police say he was 46 years old when he disappeared. He’s listed as five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Riley had short brown and grey hair when he was last seen and has brown eyes.

Before his disappearance, Riley spent time in Ottawa and Toronto and enjoyed hiking in the Bruce Trail area, where police say he often carried a green backpack.

Those who have hiked in the area and recall seeing a backpack are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).