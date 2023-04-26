Decade-long search continues for missing Meaford man
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says the search continues for a Meaford man who went missing 10 years ago.
Jon Riley left his Meaford home on April 26, 2013. In a handwritten letter to his mother, Riley said he was going to Toronto for just a few days, but never returned.
Police say he was 46 years old when he disappeared. He’s listed as five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 220 pounds.
Riley had short brown and grey hair when he was last seen and has brown eyes.
Before his disappearance, Riley spent time in Ottawa and Toronto and enjoyed hiking in the Bruce Trail area, where police say he often carried a green backpack.
Those who have hiked in the area and recall seeing a backpack are asked to contact police.
Anyone with information regarding his disappearance is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.