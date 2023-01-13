Decades-old bingo machine for sale by Alberta government

It delighted residents of a Calgary long-term care centre for years, but now its number has come up.

The Alberta government has put a vintage bingo machine on the auction block, looking for the highest bidder willing to take it away and give it the TLC it needs.

According to the listing on Alberta Surplus Sales, the Bingo King Model 2002 turns on, is built on casters for easy movement, but has "some scuffs and peeling."

The wood-veneer masterpiece also comes with two complete sets of bingo balls.

The province says the item was one of a number of items that Alberta Health Services designated "surplus" and put up for sale.

"The machine came from the Dr. Vernon Fanning long-term care centre in Calgary and has reached the point in its life-cycle where it was declared surplus," said Andrew Hanon, Service Alberta communications director in an email to CTV News on Friday.

"This Model 2002 'Aristocrat' was manufactured by Bingo King of Littleton, Colo., in the late 1970s to early 1980s."

Hanon says the machine, which is being stored in Calgary, is available for anyone to bid on and purchase, as long as they sign up for an account on the auction's website.

Successful bidders are also required to come to the site, pick it up and take it home by themselves. They're reminded to provide proof of purchase and government ID when they come by.

Alberta Surplus Sales has provided the province with a way to repurpose and resell government-owned assets for many years.

It's sold all different types of items from pallets of hand sanitizer to computer and office equipment to artwork.

In 2019, the auction sold a set of fire cabins formerly used by Alberta wildland firefighters and, in 2014, it sold four government-owned aircraft.

Hanon says the Alberta government has been able to generate millions in revenue from the website.

Between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, Alberta Surplus Sales sold 48,889 items for $4.7 million.

"$519,964 in savings were achieved through the redeployment of 2,978 items within the public sector," Hanon said.

"154,765 kilograms of scrap metal and electronic material were diverted from the landfill."

He adds when items don't sell through the site, "every effort is made" to break the items down so the raw materials can be recycled or repurposed.

Those interested in buying the bingo machine have until 5:05 p.m. Sunday to make their bid.