Decades-old temperature records broken across B.C. amid heat wave

With B.C. still seeing high temperatures across the province amid a heat wave, several more records fell or were tied in the province Wednesday.

Preliminary data shared by Environment Canada revealed 10 records for July 27 fell or were tied due to the heat, with half of the previous records being decades old.

Vancouver saw its hottest July 27 on record as it warmed up to 30.4 C, breaking the previous 1998 record of 29.9.

Lytton, which recorded the hottest temperature ever seen in the country last summer, also broke a record this week. On Wednesday, it got to 42 C in that area. Previously, the hottest temperature recorded on that day was 40 C in 1939.

"A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week," Environment Canada said in a brief statement about its preliminary data.

Other high temperature records that were broken or tied, according to that data, include:

Bella Bella area – tied 2009's record of 29.6.

Cache Creek area – new record of 40.8, old record of 39.5 set in 1998.

Clinton area – new record of 34.1, old record of 32.9 set in 2009.

Dawson creek area – new record of 32.2, old record of 30.5 set in 2009.

Fort St. John area – new record of 31.7, old record 30 set in 1935.

Mackenzie area – new record of 33.3, old record of 32.5 set in 2009.

Nelson area – new record of 38, old record of 37.8 set in 1944.

Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 34.9, old record of 34.3 set in 2009.

HIGH TEMPERATURES LEAD TO HEALTH CONCERNS

Through this week's heat wave, officials warned of the risks of high temperatures, especially for vulnerable populations.

The most vulnerable include seniors, people with chronic illnesses, those living alone or without air conditioning, and people without homes.

Fraser Health medical health officer Dr. Emily Newhouse said checking on indoor temperatures is important, especially considering how the heat can build inside when it’s hot for days.

"I would say 31 degrees is the danger zone. If your home is getting that hot, find somewhere else to go where it's cool," she told CTV News Vancouver.

"Things like mental health issues or substance use can also put us at higher risk. So if you’re someone who has chronic conditions, is older, or if you have people in your life who are in one of those categories, those are folks to really make sure they have a good heat plan and check in on."

Heat warnings remain across the province, with some areas in the southwest Interior expected to see temperatures reach 42 C this week. In Metro Vancouver it could get up to 35 C inland.

While hot temperatures are still expected through the week, a slow cooling trend may begin on the weekend or early next week, Environment Canada says.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber