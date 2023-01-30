Decades-old Vancouver Island school to be demolished

A now vacant elementary school in Lake Cowichan, B.C., is slated for demolition this year after it was closed for safety reasons.

A.B. Greenwell school was in operation for nearly 40 years, from 1969 to 2008.

In 2008, the Town of Lake Cowichan transferred students out of A.B. Greenwell to Yount Elementary due to "environmental conditions" inside the building.

The property has remained vacant ever since, and in 2013 the school was officially closed down.

Now, some 10 years later, the Cowichan Valley School District says it has secured funding from the province to demolish and remediate the old school site.

Demolition is expected to wrap up at the end of March. The property, which is Crown land, will then be returned to the province.