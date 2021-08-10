Deceased and missing boaters IDed as Lake Erie search continues

A search continues in the waters of Lake Erie off the shores of Rondeau Provincial Park after a boat capsized on Friday morning.

Robert Thibert, 75, of Windsor, Ont. was found deceased on the shoreline of the park, while the search is ongoing for 57-year-old Kenneth Blythe, also of Windsor.

Chatham-Kent OPP and fire crews were called to Rondeau around 9:20 a.m. Friday for a report of an overturned vessel that had been spotted by another boater about 90 metres from shore.

Thibert was found unresponsive on shore less than two hours later, around 11 a.m., and later pronounced deceased.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit along with OPP Aviation Services are continuing to search the waters of Lake Erie for Blythe.