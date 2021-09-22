Deceased identified in fatal Lambton County crash

OPP have released the name of the woman killed in a collision south of Petrolia earlier this month.

One person died and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash on the morning of Sept. 10.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Marthaville Road and Aberfeldy Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township just after 8 a.m. for the two-vehicle collision.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Sandra McDougall of Dresden.

OPP say the investigation into the crash continues and charges have not yet been laid.