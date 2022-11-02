Deceased identified in fatal Zorra Township crash

An 87-year-old man from Thamesford, Ont. has been identified as the victim of a crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Oxford County, police say.

According to a press release from Oxford County OPP, at approximately 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 119 in Zorra Township.

The investigation revealed that the vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the deceased has since been identified as 87-year-old Leonard Martin of Thamesford.

The road was closed for six hours while police investigated the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.