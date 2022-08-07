Deceased male found at Killarney Lake in Fredericton, park reopened: police

The body of a male has been recovered in Killarney Lake on Sunday after members of the Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of a potential drowning.

The beach and trail system has reopened to the public, after being closed for several hours while officers searched the scene.

Police have yet to release further details in relation to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.