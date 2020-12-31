John Joy of Lively is the winner of Health Sciences North Foundation's 50/50 draw in December, taking home $585,478, the biggest prize the foundation has given out to date.

“This is truly life-changing for me and my family,” Joy said in a release from HSN.

“We always support local charities and organizations without expecting to win. This is an added bonus, as the hospital wins as well.”

Joy said he travels for work, and the winnings will help him spend more time with his family.

“We have always wanted a puppy and now that I’m going to be at home more often, this will be a serious consideration,” he said.

The January 50/50 cash lottery is now live at www.hsn5050.ca. January's tickets include a special draw every Wednesday in which early ticket purchasers are entered to win an early-bird prize in addition to the grand prize jackpot.

Draw dates and prizes for 'Win More Wednesdays' are Jan. 6 (a $250 Giant Tiger Gift Card); Jan. 13 ($500 cash); Jan. 20 (a $250 Battistelli’s Your Independent Grocer Gift Card); and, Jan. 27 ($500 cash.)

Any tickets purchased before 11:59 p.m. the day before the early bird draw will be included in that day’s draw. That means to be included in the Jan. 13 draw, you must have purchased your ticket before Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets for the January draw are available to purchase now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 1. The winning ticket will be drawn Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca.