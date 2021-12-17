December shows cancelled at Caesars Windsor due to new capacity limits

Two upcoming shows at Caesars Windsor are cancelled due to new capacity limits as COVID-19 cases rise in the province.

The Tenors show scheduled for on Sunday, Dec.19, and The S’Aints Sleighing Hunger show on Dec. 23 are cancelled, according to a news release from the casino on Friday.

The statement said it is as a result of the recent provincial mandate limiting concert venues to 50 per cent capacity, effective Saturday, Dec. 18.

“At Caesars Windsor, the health, safety, and well-being of our employees and guests are our highest priority and we continue to work closely with our government and public health partners to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Kevin Laforet, president of Caesars Windsor. “We will monitor the guidelines for live entertainment and provide ongoing updates.”

Caesars is asking fans to stay tuned for details on The Tenors returning in 2022.

For ticket refunds:

If purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, please bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 pm.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, requested refunds will be processed using your method of payment. For assistance, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).