Decision on diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics coming today: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be an announcement later today on the government's decision about whether to proceed with a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.
Police investigating shots fired in DartmouthHalifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Wednesday morning.
Late St. Thomas, Ont. baseball commentator Graney wins Frick AwardCleveland Indians outfielder and commentator Jack Graney has won the Hall of Fame's Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.
Judge upholds Ontario rules limiting third-party election ad spendingAn Ontario judge has upheld the province's restrictions on third-party election advertising, ruling the measures do not infringe on voters' right to meaningfully participate in the election process.
48 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as active cases riseHealth officials in Waterloo Region reported another 48 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as active cases continue to rise.
WRDSB teacher charged with assaulting two children in court WednesdayThe case of an elementary school teacher charged with two counts of assault involving incidents with two students was in court Wednesday morning.
Long-serving Regina police officers honored at Government HouseTwo Regina Police Service officers were recognized for 30 years of exceptional service, while 22 other officder were recognized for 20 years.
Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2016 deathTwo men pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, during proceedings at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday morning.
Two people charged in robbery with machete at LRT stationOttawa police say officers responded to a call for a personal robbery with a machete at the Lees Station on Lees Avenue.
Four new Omicron cases detected in ManitobaFour new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Manitoba, the province announced on Wednesday.