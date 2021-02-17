A B.C. Supreme Court justice has dismissed a bid from the province for an injunction against churches flouting COVID-19 rules.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson rejected the injunction request from B.C.'s attorney general and provincial health officer.

The request followed a petition challenging B.C.'s restrictions banning in-person spiritual gatherings. The petition was filed on behalf of three churches in the Fraser Valley.

Last week, Hinkson said the case put him in a difficult position. He questioned the Crown about why a court order was necessary, when the province already has enforcement options including hefty times and jail time.

Additionally, he said if he did grant the injunction, the B.C. Prosecution Service may find it's not in the public interest to enforce it.

Abbotsford's Immanuel Covenant, the Free Reformed Church of Chilliwack and Langley's Riverside Calvary Chapel have continued to host services despite COVID-prompted rules limiting social gatherings.

Their legal challenge is to be heard in early March.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson