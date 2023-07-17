Decision on Surrey policing decision coming Wednesday, Farnworth says
B.C.'s public safety minister will be announcing his decision on the future of policing in Surrey on Wednesday.
Mike Farnworth, asked about the timeline Monday, provided the date but wouldn’t say any more about the issue.
"You can expect I'll be making a decision and an announcement Wednesday," he told reporters.
Asked how he anticipates the decision will be received by officers and leadership with the Surrey Police Service and the RCMP, Farnworth said he expects both agencies will continue to make public safety in the city their priority.
"I have every confidence that they will continue to do that important that we all count on," he said.
In April, the province recommended that Surrey continue its transition to a municipal police force instead of keeping the RCMP as the agency of jurisdiction.
Mayor Brenda Locke and the majority on council, who campaigned on a platform of halting the transition and retaining the RCMP, did not accept the province's recommendation.
Surrey city council provided a report to the province last week detailing how they would meet the binding conditions the province said would need to be satisfied in order to keep the Mounties.
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issueAll trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
Community outraged after flowers are taken at Penetanguishene cenotaphOn Friday, eight red begonia plants went missing from the cenotaph at Memorial Park in Penetanguishene.
-
Cleanup efforts following Country Thunder expected to be completed by TuesdayA crew of 50 people began work Monday to clean up the campgrounds and festival area following Country Thunder this past weekend.
-
Witness says friend of accused was the driver at hit-and-run trialOn Monday, jurors heard testimony from Jamie-Lee Ford-Jones, Jesse Bleck’s ex-girlfriend. Bleck is accused of hitting Tristan Roby with a car while he was cycling along Exeter Road on the night of July 21, 2019.
-
B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail timeA B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional sentence – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.
-
Large police presence near Memorial Gardens in North BayFew details are known, but the North Bay Police Service, backed by the Ontario Provincial Police, have converged at Memorial Gardens early Monday evening as part of an active investigation.
-
Saskatoon firefighters called to fire on active power lineSaskatoon firefighters had to call in SaskPower to put out a fire south of the Willows Golf Course on Monday morning.
-
Maple Creek cowboy named 2023 Calgary Stampede championMaple Creek, Sask.’s Jared Parsonage is bringing home a bronze statue and a $50,000 cheque after being crowned the 2023 Calgary Stampede champion for bull riding this past week.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMPA truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.