Deck the halls with QR codes: Manitoban creates pandemic-inspired ornaments

If you're looking for something extra special to put on your Christmas tree this year, one Winnipeg crafter has designs inspired by something every Manitoban will recognize: vaccine cards.

Roby Yueng runs the online boutique store "Erlenmeyer Designs." He was inspired by the "new normal" brought about by the province's vaccine campaign - namely the constant use of QR codes.

So, he created postcard ornaments with a working QR code that brings folks to a "shout out" board where they can leave positive messages.

Other designs include a virtual meeting ornament, pointing to the new pandemic reality of Zoom meetings, and a double-double vaccination design, which is a play on the coffee order and being double vaccinated.