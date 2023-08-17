Declaring a state of emergency on houselessness doesn't 'give us a new pot of money,' Regina city manager says

Regina city council will have to wait until September to debate a motion calling for a state of emergency declaration in response to rising levels of houselessness.

According to city manager Niki Anderson – the move would not help solve the problem.

“I think a mistake often occurs when there’s people interested in declaring a state of emergency is that somehow money will magically fall from the sky just by declaring a state of emergency,” Anderson told reporters following Wednesday's meeting.

“In general, any kind of federal funding tied to that – the province has to actually take that state of emergency past the seven days and then it’s a special fund that is generally tied to natural disasters.”

“So declaring a state of emergency doesn’t magically give us a new pot of money,” she added.

City Councillors Shanon Zachidniak, Cheryl Stadnichuk, Andrew Stevens and Dan LeBlanc submitted the motion to be discussed at council’s Aug. 16 meeting.

However, to discuss it would require a unanimous decision from the 11 members of council – which the group of four didn’t receive.

In the motion – the group asks city administration to create a plan for temporary, barrier free shelter for all Regina residents in need by the end of Q3 of 2023.

Additionally, the motion demands the city makes long-term commitments to addressing homelessness as part of the 2024 budget process while also collaborating with the provincial and federal governments.

Lastly, new procedures would be put in place to address future encampments in the city.

Mayor Sandra Masters said that collaboration with other levels of government is already being done.

“There are elements of [the motion] that are budgetary in nature. We continue to work with the province and with the federal government on the issue. Clearly it’s ongoing,” she said.

“We have Collective Social Impact Regina – which is our community safety and wellbeing entity which continues to work on the issue of substance use disorder which is a significant issue in the complexity of dealing with houselessness.”

According to both Masters and Anderson – declaring a state of emergency would allow the city to dictate people’s movements and expropriate property.

The effects of this are commonly seen in natural disaster zones – when authorities mandate evacuations.

Masters pointed out the fact that the city was not notified to be prepared for the declaration.

“In addition I don’t believe administration was contacted in terms of their capacity to even deal with anything in the next seven days,” she said.

However, LeBlanc believes declaring a state of emergency would be a political move rather than a legal move that could help the issue.

“The utility of an emergency declaration is to say we’re not doing a good job whether of our own fault or just jurisdictional issues, we’re not adequately addressing this and we need other levels to step in,” he said.

“One of the problems from my perspective is I think the city hasn’t even used the powers we already have to address homelessness in a serious way.”

LOCAL ADVOCATES STEP IN TO HELP

Since the tent encampment outside city hall was dismantled three weeks ago, Rally Around Homelessness has focused its efforts on freeing up shelter space and finding permanent homes for residents.

Alysia Johnson, a volunteer with the group, said one tenant is already set to move into a new home at the beginning of September with the help of Neighbours for Neighbours Housing Alliance. There are five others in the queue, she said.

“When we talk about homelessness there’s a lot of focus on tent encampments but it’s so much broader that that,” Johnson said.

“There are people that don’t want to live in a shelter forever. It’s not a home to them. So homelessness is really about getting people into actual forever homes.”

Johnson said there are a number of barriers when it comes to finding people homes, including past utility debts that cannot be pardoned and lack of support structures.

The housing alliance aims to bridge those gaps by serving as a community support for potential tenants.

If someone does not have a good landlord reference, Johnson said the group can act in place of that reference by performing a weekly house visit with the tenant.

However, the group is under a time crunch with only a couple months before snow falls.

“We are a province that sees -40 and -50 overnight temperatures, which is why we have to take this very seriously,” she said, adding last winter there were a record number of amputations due to frostbite.

“We don’t know that a lot of people are going to make a second winter in the state that we’re in.”

Meanwhile, residents in the Heritage neighbourhood are stepping up to help those who cannot afford to eat.

Sara Burns helped start the pay-it-forward board at Hampton Hub. It is a community initiative that helps feed some of the most vulnerable.

Customers can prepay for meals or snacks at the restaurant for other people to come eat later.

“There’s a lot of people in our city that are struggling right now but there’s also a lot of us that want to help and don’t know how,” Burns said.

“It’s not rocket science. It’s not complicated to just be able to help in some small, easy way.”

Burns hopes other restaurants will adopt the initiative.