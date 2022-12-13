Declining donations leave holiday charities struggling ahead of Christmas

With Christmas looming, many local organizations report declining revenue donations well below seasonal targets.

"For us, it has been very disheartening because we are having to choose now what things goes into which bag and potentially limit the number of items we can include," said Sandra Yaqao, vice president of the Christmas Cheer campaign.

The Christmas Cheer holiday initiative provides gifts and food to thousands of families throughout Simcoe County.

"With us being less than two weeks away until Christmas and to be $150,000 under where we need to be, it is a little scary, it truly is," said Yaqao.

It's a similar trend at other local organizations where there has been an increase in demand but a decrease in support.

"With the cost of living and with everything happening in the world, people are struggling, and we are seeing that with our organization," said Patricia Imrie, President of the Senior Wish Association.

The association helps seniors in need over the holidays is recording a drop in donations, having received only half of its usual support this time of the year.

"Seniors want blankets, toiletries, nightgowns and items they can use and honestly, we are not receiving the same level of donations that we used to see," said Imrie.

At the Barrie Bayside Mission, the sentiment is echoed by the Salvation Army, where there has been a $200,000 drop in holiday funding through its Kettle Campaign.

"Those funds help to support the homeless or those in need, so it's significantly important for us to try and reach that goal," said Major Bruce Sherman, executive director at the Barrie Bayside Mission Centre.

All three organizations are optimistic community generosity will come through and they will receive the support they desperately need in the days leading up to Christmas.