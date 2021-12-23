Decorative truck draws ire of Regina bylaw enforcement

A Christmas display at a house on Albert St. has gotten the homeowner plenty of props, but it resulted in a warning from a Regina bylaw officer.

Jan Pulvermacher, the home's owner, said the display's use of an old GMC truck is what drew the attention of bylaw enforcement.

"[Bylaw enforcement] told me I had to move my truck," Pulvermacher said. "He said I can’t park a vehicle on the lawn and I suggested it wasn’t a vehicle, it was a Christmas decoration but he said it’s still a vehicle so it’s got to go, apparently, because you can’t park a vehicle on a lawn."

The family has been given two weeks to remove the display, time Pulvermacher plans to make the most of.

"$260 if I don't take it down and if I just ignore it, it will go up some more and up to a maximum of $600 and some after two more warnings," Pulvermacher said. "I will take it down on Ukrainian Christmas Eve. That’s the deadline."

Pulvermacher said the truck has had plenty of positive feedback.

"We had a lady drop a card in the mailbox saying that her and her kids really enjoyed it and Merry Christmas and had lots of people just comment on how nice it was. It made them feel good," Pulvermacher said.

The City of Regina said in a statement Santa's sleigh will not run into a similar problem while parking on rooftops on Christmas Eve, as it cannot be used on a highway and therefore does not meet the criteria of a vehicle as defined by the bylaw.