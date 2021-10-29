Decoy moose helps conservation officers catch trio illegally hunting near Kapuskasing

Three people – two from Kapuskasing, one from Opasatika -- have been fined more than $7,000 for illegally hunting moose.

The Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release Friday conservation officers deployed a decoy moose to catch the men. The hunt took place in October 2020 and the men were convicted in August of this year.

Jonathan Isabelle of Kapuskasing pleaded guilty to hunting bull moose without a licence and unlawfully discharging a firearm from a boat. He received $4,000 in fines and a two-year hunting licence suspension.

Marc Moreau of Kapuskasing pleaded guilty to hunting bull moose without a licence and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a boat. He received $2,615 in fines and a one-year hunting licence suspension.

Martin Larochelle of Opasatika pleaded guilty to unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a boat. He received $615 in fines.

Court heard that on Oct. 10, 2020, conservation officers were conducting a moose decoy operation on the Opasatika River north of the Town of Opasatika.

"The moose decoy was situated on a commonly used river system, and where conservation officers controlled traffic in the vicinity," the release said. "Isabelle shot at the moose decoy with a high-powered rifle at the same time he was operating the boat, while Moreau was in possession of a loaded high-powered rifle and aiming at the moose decoy from the same moving vessel."

Larochelle was also observed having a loaded high-powered rifle in the same vessel, the province said.

Justice of the Peace Francois Cloutier heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on Aug. 24.

"Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy," the release said.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please click here.