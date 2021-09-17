Decrease in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, but more school outbreaks
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19 and more school outbreaks.
There were no new deaths.The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 448 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,201 confirmed cases of the virus, including 18,349 people who have recovered.
WECHU says 404 cases are currently active - 275 are variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 129 are non-VOC are active
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 14 people with COVID in hospital – nine are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated and two are partially vaccinated. There are seven people in the WRH ICU, five are unvaccinated, one is vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.
The health unit has declared three more school outbreaks - Sandwich Secondary School, Al-Hijra Academy, and Cardinal Carter Catholic Secondary School.
An outbreak was previously declared at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 17 workplaces
- 1 long-term care or retirement home
- 1 community outbreak
- 4 school outbreaks
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 12 cases are community acquired
- 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 16 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 309,714 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 26,255 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 283,459 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 593,173 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 81.6% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 74.7% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated