The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 142 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.

As of Monday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,815 confirmed cases, including 6,877 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

11 are related to outbreaks

6 are close contacts

2 are community acquired

126 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,728 cases are considered active. There are 99 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 17 people are in the ICU.

Over the weekend, there were 228 new cases on Sunday and 199 new cases on Saturday. There were eight additional deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 210 people.

There are 45 outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 19 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital.