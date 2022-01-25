Dedicated tip-line established by OPP to help solve Elgin County homicide

A new dedicated toll-free tip line has been established by Ontario Provincial Police in hopes of solving a 2021 homicide in Elgin County.

Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of the Oneida Nation of the Thames was found dead at a residence on Duff Line between Iona Road and Cowal Line just before 4 a.m. on April 4, 2021.

A second person received non-life-threatening injuries but police have not elaborated further.

No charges have been laid.

On Tuesday, OPP announced the creation of a dedicated information line at 1-844-677-5050 for anyone with information about the case.

Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous online tip.