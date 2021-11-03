Deep disappointment after Nov. 11 civic ceremony cancelled in Greater Sudbury

A civic outdoor Remembrance Day ceremony set for November 11th in Memorial Park in Sudbury has been cancelled.

Legion officials said Wednesday they made the decision because of health and safety concerns. There is currently a growing encampment of homeless people living in the park.

Legion officials said veterans and legionnaires are deeply disappointed they were forced to cancel an outdoor civic ceremony at Memorial Park on Nov. 11. They said the decision was based on health and safety concerns.

“There is a COVID outbreak at Memorial Park,” said Jennifer Huard, of the Royal Canadian. Legion Branch 564. "In addition to that, there is debris and other items that might be found around the cenotaph that would make it unsafe for those in attendance."

The legions said they would like to be included in future discussions about the park.

“The park was dedicated to veterans,” said John Goedhuis, of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76. "It’s not our park, per se, because we don’t own it. But moving forward, I would really hope that the Royal Canadian Legion gets a seat at the table anytime there are discussions as to what’s going on in that park."

Between 1,500 and 2,000 people were expected to attend the ceremony centred around the cenotaph in the park. But right now, there are several tents set up in the area.

“I think it’s very unfortunate that we weren’t able to just move some tents out of the way for safety,” said Shawn Pettis, a veteran. "Just so the public can enjoy the park and enjoy the monument in an act of remembrance for that time."

Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc said he’s disappointed the ceremony has been cancelled. He said the city could have done more to make it happen.

“Last week I brought a motion forward to have meaningful discussions with the homeless here in Memorial Park to have them relocated over to Energy Court," Leduc said. "Unfortunately because the motion was defeated, we can’t celebrate Memorial Day here at Memorial Park, which is very important to our veterans and to our community.”

The two legions now say they will hold private ceremonies at their branches open to members and invited guests only.