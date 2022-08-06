iHeartRadio

Deep River, Ont. police say missing teen safely found

image.png

Deep River Police say a 15-year-old girl has been safely located after she was reported missing.

Police asked the public for help finding her on Saturday after she hadn't been seen since Wednesday.

In an update Sunday, police said she had been safely located.

Since she's been found, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.

