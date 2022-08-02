'Deeply heartbroken': Family of man found dead in stairwell speaks out

A woman has been charged after the death of a man in a stairwell over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a man in need of assistance in a building stairwell around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics.

He has been identified as Christopher McMullen, 38.

The same day, Joslyn Batoche, 41, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in McMullen’s death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

McMullen's sister Jessica issued the following statement on his death:

“On behalf of my family, we would like to thank everyone for their love and support as we deal with this difficult tragedy. The lead detective has been amazing on advocating and providing us with detailed information regarding this case. Chris was a brave and kind hearted individual who had a smile that lit up the room. Our entire family and his children are deeply heart broken. We ask everyone to keep us in your prayers as we start our healing process. We love you Christopher <3”