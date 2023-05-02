'Deeply saddened': Family of Martindale shooting victim speaks out

The family of a Calgary man killed by gunfire in the community of Martindale says they are devastated by the senseless act of violence.

Police were called to the 100 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E. at 3 p.m. on April 29 for reports of shots fired, and arrived to find one man dead in the back alley and two other people injured.

On Tuesday, police identified the deceased as 33-year-old James Allan Feeney and confirmed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A memorial for Feeney has been set up in the alley behind Martindale Boulevard N.E.

There are flowers, balloons and a photo of Feeney and his family. Messages from friends and family are also written on a wooden cross, saying how much he was loved and will be missed.

'TAKEN FROM US TOO SOON'

In a public statement, Feeney's family said they are "deeply saddened" by the loss, and that the young man was taken from them "too soon."

"We are reaching out to the community to ask for any information that could help the police with their investigation into James Feeney’s murder. If anyone saw or heard anything that could be related to this incident, we urge you to come forward and share what you know," reads the statement.

"Your assistance could be crucial in bringing justice for James Feeney and closure for our family.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone involved, but we believe that working together can make a difference. If you have any information, no matter how small, please contact the police immediately.

"Thank you for your help and support during this challenging time."

'SENSELESS CONFRONTATION'

Police say the two other shooting victims, who were friends with Feeney, remain in hospital in stable condition, and describe the incident as a "senseless confrontation."

“This is a tragic incident," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the CPS homicide unit.

"We continue to pursue all tips and information from the public and have been working around the clock to hold those involved responsible.”

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Martindale Drive N.E.

Police said they'd continue searching the home on Tuesday as well.

Investigators are still looking for a 2008 Acura TL believed to be connected to the shooting.

Gregson says police brought two people in for questioning on Monday, but the search for suspects continues.

"Until we get evidence that can point to any one person, we're keeping all our options open, and investigating all the tips that are coming in," he said.

This is the second fatal shooting in Martindale in a month and the fifth deadly shooting in all of Calgary this year.

Ward 5 Coun. Raj Dhaliwal says he is "disgusted" by this latest shooting near the Dashmesh Culture Centre, a Sikh temple.

He says no area of Calgary is immune to this.

"It amplifies the need for policymakers to start making decisions that make our communities better and healthier and safer," Dhaliwal said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.