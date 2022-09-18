'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.
“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said in a statement Sunday evening.
“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”
Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the wake of the Queen’s death, meeting with members of the public in Edinburgh, London and Cardiff, among other cities.
The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday in Westminster Abbey.
“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” Charles stated.
-
Fire engulfs Surrey home, one man seriously injuredOne man was seriously injured when a home in Surrey caught fire Monday afternoon, according to police.
-
Under fire for vulgar bathroom comment, Vancouver council candidate says it was a 'joke'A Vancouver council candidate is clarifying something he said in a YouTube video while giving advice on a landlord-tenant dispute.
-
1 injured in fire at Vegreville mechanic shopOne person was injured and businesses were without power for several hours after fire broke out at a Vegreville mechanic shop on Monday.
-
Injured football player waits hours for ambulance to arriveJennifer Lee-Parsons sat on the field, consoling her son Isiah after he injured his leg during the first game of his high school football season last Sunday.
-
Green Pig Country Market severely damaged in large fireA well-known country market in Salisbury, N.B., was heavily damaged Monday night in a fire.
-
Human rights museum chooses Vancouver to launch digital residential school initiativeThe Canadian Museum for Human Rights has chosen Vancouver to unveil the next step in an art project offering a hard look at the atrocities inflicted upon Indigenous children at residential schools.
-
Special Olympics baseball game against WRPS resumes after pandemic hiatusThe Cambridge Tigers Special Olympics baseball team faced off against members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service for their annual baseball game.
-
Winnipeg retirement home hosts tea party to honour Queen Elizabeth IIAs people around the world watched while Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, a Winnipeg retirement home hosted a fitting farewell.
-
Two-million meals: Record collection for Food Bank of Waterloo RegionThe Food Bank of Waterloo Region collected a record-breaking two million meals to feed children in need during its fourth annual summer campaign.