'Deeply touched': King Charles III releases statement on eve of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

On the eve of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, King Charles III thanked those who have joined him in mourning and honouring his late mother.

“Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said in a statement Sunday evening.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.”

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, have been touring England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in the wake of the Queen’s death, meeting with members of the public in Edinburgh, London and Cardiff, among other cities.

The Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday in Westminster Abbey.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” Charles stated.