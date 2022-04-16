Deer collision season arrives with a bang in Bruce County

Collisions involving deer are averaging more than one a day, in Southern Bruce County this month.

“Between April 1 and April 11, the South Bruce OPP have responded to 14 car vs deer collisions. At these collisions, we haven’t had any people injured, but obviously the deer were,” says South Bruce O.P.P. Constable Kevin Martin.

Ontario averages between 500 to 600 car vs deer collisions each year, Most end up with little to no injury, but there’s almost always a hefty repair bill.

“Generally it can be between $2,000 to $6,000, depending on how square the motorist hits the deer,” says CarStar operations manager William Paterson.

Martin says one of the only ways to avoid running into a deer with your vehicle is, by reducing your speed, especially in areas known as high risk areas for car-deer collisions, denoted by the large yellow signs with a deer image, and sometimes flashing lights, atop.

“Your best defence is to slow down, especially in those areas where deer are expected on the roadways. If you see an area like this, with a sign, please keep your speed down, and scan the road, well ahead,” he says.

There’s a car vs wildlife collision every 38 minutes in Ontario. Most of the deer collisions occurring during the dusk and dawn hours, from April-June, and Sept.-Nov.

“Deer are very, very powerful jumpers, and they can appear on the roadway, with little to no warning, at all,” says Const. Martin.