Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window

Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.

While school was in session, a deer “jumped through a closed classroom window.”

“The teacher and one student had minor injuries,” said Estefanía Brandenstein, communications officer with the Waterloo Region District School Board. “Besides everyone being shaken by this unexpected situation, everything was under control.”

“After landing, the deer ran towards the main hallway, where some parents and staff were able to direct the deer out of the school building,” said Brandenstein.

An estimate of the damage, or how serious the injuries are, was not provided.