Deer hunting violations cost Manitoulin man $10K, forfeits two rifles

Trespassing while hunting and then trying to flee conservation officers has cost a Manitoulin Island hunter dearly.

Tyler Corbiere was found guilty of trespassing while in possession of a firearm, failing to stop for conservation officers, using a firearm carelessly to hunt and unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a conveyance.

A news release Friday from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said Corbiere received $10,000 in fines and forfeited two rifles with scopes, a spotlight, range finder and binoculars which were seized as part of the investigation.

The incident took place Nov. 18, 2020, when a conservation officer responded to a report that a hunter was trespassing on Great La Cloche Island in the District of Manitoulin.

“Conservation officers observed Corbiere trespassing to hunt whitetail deer,” the release said.

“He was in possession of a loaded high-powered rifle which he was aiming out of his truck window at a whitetail deer at the time officers made contact with him. He refused to stop and tried to flee from conservation officers while pointing a loaded rifle out the driver’s window.”

Conservation officers arrested him on site and seized all of his hunting equipment.

Justice of the Peace Lori-Ann Toulouse heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on April 25.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

